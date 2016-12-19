City/County Holiday Schedule

The City of Warren will not pick up garbage Friday, December 23rd and Monday, December 26th.
The Municipal Building and recycling center will also be closed. All city emergency services will be open and fully staffed, including the Warren Police Department, Warren Fire Department and ambulance service.
The Bradley County Courthouse will be closed Friday, December 23rd and Monday and Tuesday, December 26th and 27th.
There will be no county garbage pickup on the 23rd and 26th. Garbage scheduled for pick up on the 23rd will be collected the 22nd and garbage scheduled for pick up the 26th, will be collected the 27th.
The Municipal Building and recycling center will also be closed. All city emergency services will be open and fully staffed, including the Warren Police Department, Warren Fire Department and ambulance service.
The Bradley County Courthouse will be closed Friday, December 23rd and Monday and Tuesday, December 26th and 27th.
There will be no county garbage pickup on the 23rd and 26th. Garbage scheduled for pick up on the 23rd will be collected the 22nd and garbage scheduled for pick up the 26th, will be collected the 27th.
No comments:
Post a Comment