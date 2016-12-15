Chamber Board Announces New Class of Directors for 2017

Members of the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce Board met for the final regularly scheduled board meeting of 2016 and conducted the December and year ending business for 2016. Financial reports were reviewed and minutes of the previous meeting were approved.
Various reports on Chamber projects and activities were discussed and the new class of directors were elected. Selected for a three year term on the board are the following:
Kim Tillman-ESCO Pest Control
Patrick Marshall-Mad Butcher
Doug Harris-SuperValue
Tim Mitchell- Mitchell Lumber & Hardware
Shelly AShcraft-Re-Max
Scott Clanton-Easy Money Trading Post
It was noted there may be s few vacancies to fill in the other classes of board members.
Board members were informed that a shooting tournament to raise money for the 2017 Pink Tomato Festival will be conducted Febuary 18, 2017 at the City of Warren Shooting Range. Other fundraisers including a steak cooking contest are being planned.
Paula Lewis of Busy Bees, told the board that six businesses took part in the recent Christmas Open House.
Joel Tolefree informed the board that plans are proceeding to takes bids on installing a new foof on the Railroad Depot. He indicated grant funds will be coupled with money made available by the Warren City Council to complete the work and future grants are being pursued. It was also reported that research into taking down the Bryant's Building is ongoing.
