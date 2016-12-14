New Member Accepted

|Neeley Vance was welcomed as a new member by Lions Club President Clayton Winters.
|Zone Chairman Roger Reves and President Winters
Neeley Vance was voted acceptance into the Warren Club. She and her family reside in Warren where she is Vice President & Branch Manager for Warren Bank & Trust Company West Branch. She was welcomed into the club and provided information on how the organization works and the projects supported, both locally and throughout the world.
The Warren Lions Club meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at Molly's Diner.
The Club supports various community projects in Warren and the surrounding area and assist those in need by helping secure eye exams and the purchasing of glasses.
