Wednesday, December 14, 2016

New Member Accepted

Neeley Vance was welcomed as a new member by Lions Club President Clayton Winters.
The Warren Lions Club meet Wednesday December 14, 2016 at Molly's Diner.  Lions Zone Chairman Roger Reves of Crossett presented a program on ways to promote the local club and the international work of Lions International.
Zone Chairman Roger Reves and President Winters

Neeley Vance was voted acceptance into the Warren Club.  She and her family reside in Warren where she is Vice President &  Branch Manager for Warren Bank & Trust Company West Branch. She was welcomed into the club and provided information on how the organization works and the projects supported, both locally and throughout the world.

The Warren Lions Club meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at Molly's Diner.
The Club supports various community projects in Warren and the surrounding area and assist those in need by helping secure eye exams and the purchasing of glasses. 
at 1:56 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)