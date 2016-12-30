No City/County Garbage Collection January 2, 2017

In order for city employees to get a day off for New Years, as approved by the Warren City Council, the Warren Municipal Building will be closed Monday, January 2nd. There will be no garbage pickup on Monday as well. All city police and fire services will be open and fully staffed. All other days during the week, garbage will be collected as normally scheduled.
The Bradley County Courthouse will be closed, January 2nd and there will be no county garbage collection on that day. The Monday route will be collected on Tuesday.
The Courthouse will be open at 9:00 A.M. Monday for the swearing in of elected officials. The Quorum Court will meet briefly after the swearing in to set it's meeting time for the next two years.
