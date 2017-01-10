Chamber of Commerce Board Conducts January Meeting

The Bradley County Chamber of Commerce met Tuesday in the office of the extension service evening for the January meeting. The December financial statement was reviewed and approved. The financial statement was a year ending report which covered January-December 2016. The Chamber finished the year with a profit of $1250.30. It was noted that the Chamber had been unable to pay the full salary of the President for the full year.
A report on plans for the 2017 Pink Tomato Festival was given. Immediate past board chairman Mike Nichols reported that the Festival Committee was close to having the entertainment for the Festival under contract. He also reported that a trap shoot fundraising event is scheduled for February 18 to raise funds for the Festival.
New board chairman Patricia Wilkerson reported that the Chamber's executive committee had met and voted to offer the railroad depot to the City of Warren. She informed the board that she had attended the Warren City Council meeting January 9 and submitted the offer to the city council. As a result, the council voted unanimously to accept ownership of the depot. Chamber President Joel Tolefree reported that the city council and Mayor Martin felt the depot was a logical expansion of the City Park and intend to pursue development of the depot along the lines the Chamber had always intended. The Chamber board then voted to confirm the action taken by the executive committee.
Mr. Tolefree told the board there was no information available on the Bryant's Building. He informed the board that we are still waiting for information from an architect concerning the cost of demolishing the building while leaving the front wall intact.
In new business, reports were given on the Bradley County Fair and plans for a Chamber Banquet sometime in March. All new board members introduced themselves and were welcomed.
