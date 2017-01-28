Razorback Coach Makes Visits in Warren Friday Night

Arkansas Razorback Head Coach Bret Bielema was in Warren Friday night on a recruiting trip to the area. He was visiting with prospective players and their coaches along with Razorback supporters.
Salineriverchronicle.com was told he was excited about the future and believes some players in this region can help the Razorback program. While in town, Coach Bielema visited with Lumberjack Coach Bo Hembree.
Salineriverchronicle.com was told he was excited about the future and believes some players in this region can help the Razorback program. While in town, Coach Bielema visited with Lumberjack Coach Bo Hembree.
No comments:
Post a Comment