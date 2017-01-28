Fireman's Ball Sets Record

|Fire Chief Howard Edwards and Fireman of the Year Chance Bradley
The Warren Fire Department hosted its annual Fireman's Ball Saturday, January 28, at the Warren
|Rookie of the Year Antonio Harding
County Club. They sold a record-breaking 210 tickets for the event which is a fundraiser to provide additional revenue for the department to help them better serve the citizens of the city. One of the purchases made with last year's money was an infrared camera which they recently used to help find a man in a burning house.
Patrons of the ball were treated to a delicious steak dinner and a dance. Shortly after the meal, the department recognized a number of firemen for their accomplishments and years of service. Antonio Harding was named Rookie of the Year. Chance Bradley was named fireman of the year for his consistent dedication to the department.
Mike Ashcraft was among those recognized for years of service. Mike has been a volunteer fireman for 30 years. He has worked more than 4000 fires during that length of time.
|Mike Ashcraft was honored for 30 years of service.
