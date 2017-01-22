Seark Concert Presents Aladdin Puppet Show

Seark Concert presented 11 Aladdin shows by Stevens Puppets in area schools last week for Kindergarten and 1st Graders. 1,750 students and teachers were treated to free puppet shows this last week. Nine different school districts were served in southeast Arkansas. The marionette puppet show plans to return in February to serve the remaining schools in the area. Please consider donating to the Schools Majoring in the Arts (SMARTS) program to reach every grade in every district. We serve seven counties with fine live performances of music, dance and theatre for school kids.
BTW, The Lion King tickets are quickly selling out for the March 9-11 musical. Tickets are available on-line at searkconcert.org
