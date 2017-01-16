St. James to Host Martin Luther King Banquet

St. James A.M.E. Church, Warren, Ar. will have it's Annual Martin Luther King Banquet on January 28, 2017 @ 6:00 p.m.The quest speaker will be Bro. Roy Vaughn of Little Rock, Arkansas. The guest choir will be Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Warren, Ar. Also, Bro. Edward Suber of Monticello will recite the famous speech of Martin Luther King Jr. I have A Dream. The church will be honoring several members of the community that has gone beyond to make Kings dream a reality. Those honorees this year are: Sis. Stella Marks, Bro. Zack Burks, Sis. Cheryl Larkin, Bro. Huey Furlough, The Wolf Pack Club, Sis. Gwen Bullard, Sis. Angela Marshall, Sis. Paulette Tolefree, The Hammons Family and Sis. Rachel White. So everyone please come out and enjoy a great meal and lots of excitement. Door prizes will also be given. Donation: $10.00. Presiding Elder James R. Hooper, pastor
