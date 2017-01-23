UAM Alumni Association To Host Alumni & Friends Day At Oaklawn

MONTICELLO, AR — The University of Arkansas at Monticello Alumni Association will host Alumni & Friends Day at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs on Presidents' Day, Monday, February 20.
Tickets are $25 and include all-day casual seating in the Arkansas Room, a reserved grandstand seat, racing program and an all-you-can-eat buffet. Each guest will be entered to win door prizes to be given away throughout the afternoon.
Doors open at 11 a.m. with post-time at 1 p.m. For information and tickets, contact Lisa Jo Ross, alumni and development officer, at (870) 460-1028 or RossLJ@uamont.edu. More information is also available at http://www.uamont.edu/alumni.
