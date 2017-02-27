News
Monday, February 27, 2017
Chamber Gala Set for March 30
The Bradley County Chamber of Commerce has set March 30 as the date for the 2017 Chamber Gala. The details of the event will be discussed at the next Chamber Board meeting which will be held March 13th at El Ranchito.
