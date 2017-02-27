UAM Student Observes Street Hearing

|UAM Student Lilly Morales visits with Alderman Jimmy Mosely.
There were 10 citizens present. They made comments and requested work on several streets. Alderman Moseley informed those in attendance that the street committee will go look at each street mentioned as well as some others and will make a recommendation to the full council setting up a priority list to work on.
Also attending the meeting was Lilly Morales, a resident of Warren and student at UAM. She was attending to learn more about the workings of municipal government. She is taking an American National Government class at the college. After the meeting she visited with Chairman Moseley about the process.
