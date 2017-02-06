Several court pleas have recently been approved by Bradley County
Circuit Court. Some of the cases were handled by Judge Pope and
several by newly appointed Judge Porch.
Judge Pope:
1. Ronald Scott Crawford-Sentenced to 36 months probation and fines for forgery
2. Derek Logan Simmons-Sentenced to 120 months probation and fines for
six counts of
drug charges.
3. Teri D. Myrick-Sentenced in the same case as Simmons.
4. Phillip Jarrod Hays-Sentenced to 161 days jail time served and
fines and restitution
for 3rd degree domestic battery.
Judge Porch:
1. Robert C. Compton-Sentenced to 6 months suspended and court cost for drug
materials.
2. Kenneth Joseph Francis-Sentenced to 6 months suspended and fines
for aggravated
assault.
3. Cory Alexander Ferguson-Sentenced to 60 months in prison, 36 months
suspended
and court cost for breaking and entering and drugs.
4. Francisco Turrubiater-Convicted of firearm violation.
Circuit Court. Some of the cases were handled by Judge Pope and
several by newly appointed Judge Porch.
Judge Pope:
1. Ronald Scott Crawford-Sentenced to 36 months probation and fines for forgery
2. Derek Logan Simmons-Sentenced to 120 months probation and fines for
six counts of
drug charges.
3. Teri D. Myrick-Sentenced in the same case as Simmons.
4. Phillip Jarrod Hays-Sentenced to 161 days jail time served and
fines and restitution
for 3rd degree domestic battery.
Judge Porch:
1. Robert C. Compton-Sentenced to 6 months suspended and court cost for drug
materials.
2. Kenneth Joseph Francis-Sentenced to 6 months suspended and fines
for aggravated
assault.
3. Cory Alexander Ferguson-Sentenced to 60 months in prison, 36 months
suspended
and court cost for breaking and entering and drugs.
4. Francisco Turrubiater-Convicted of firearm violation.
No comments:
Post a Comment