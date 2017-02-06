Monday, February 6, 2017

Court Pleas

Several court pleas have recently been approved by Bradley County
Circuit Court.  Some of the cases were handled by Judge Pope and
several by newly appointed Judge Porch.

Judge Pope:
1. Ronald Scott Crawford-Sentenced to 36 months probation and fines for forgery
2. Derek Logan Simmons-Sentenced to 120 months probation and fines for
six counts of
   drug charges.
3. Teri D. Myrick-Sentenced in the same case as Simmons.
4. Phillip Jarrod Hays-Sentenced to 161 days jail time served and
fines and restitution
   for 3rd degree domestic battery.


Judge Porch:
1. Robert C. Compton-Sentenced to 6 months suspended and court cost for drug
   materials.
2. Kenneth Joseph Francis-Sentenced to 6 months suspended and fines
for aggravated
   assault.
3. Cory Alexander Ferguson-Sentenced to 60 months in prison, 36 months
suspended
   and court cost for breaking and entering and drugs.
4. Francisco Turrubiater-Convicted of firearm violation.
