Hermitage School Board Approves Hires

At the end of the February 13th Hermitage School Board meeting, the board came out of executive session and voted to make the following new hires:
1. Tim Whitney-bus driver
2.Tyler Caruthers-to paint for the district at a rate of $10.00 per hour, off contract
3. Gwen Huitt-to tutor off contract
4. Caira Williams, Marissa Gardner and Jakki Woodall-to work in 21st CCLC after school program
at Elementary School.
In previous actions the board heard regular reports from Mistie McGhee, Devin McDiarmid, Dr. Tucker and others and reviewed the financial report. The members also adopted calendar #1 for the year 2017-2018.
Votes were then approved for out of state travel for FFA and changes to the cheerleader constitution. The board then voted to accept educators liability insurance and to offer to sale by bid the parent center. Another vote approved the bidding of roof repairs for the high school building.
1. Tim Whitney-bus driver
2.Tyler Caruthers-to paint for the district at a rate of $10.00 per hour, off contract
3. Gwen Huitt-to tutor off contract
4. Caira Williams, Marissa Gardner and Jakki Woodall-to work in 21st CCLC after school program
at Elementary School.
In previous actions the board heard regular reports from Mistie McGhee, Devin McDiarmid, Dr. Tucker and others and reviewed the financial report. The members also adopted calendar #1 for the year 2017-2018.
Votes were then approved for out of state travel for FFA and changes to the cheerleader constitution. The board then voted to accept educators liability insurance and to offer to sale by bid the parent center. Another vote approved the bidding of roof repairs for the high school building.
No comments:
Post a Comment