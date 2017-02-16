Public Notice: Hearing for Priority Street Paving

The Warren City Council Street Committee will hold a public hearing Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. in the Warren Municipal Courtroom located in the Warren Municipal Building at 104 N. Myrtle. (City Hall)
All individuals and groups interested in speaking in favor of specific streets and drainage improvements are urged to attend. If anyone is unable to attend the hearing, written statements and neighborhood petitions will also be accepted at the Mayor's Office, 104 N. Myrtle, until 5:00 p.m. Monday, February 20, 2017.
The City Council urges interested persons to attend the hearing and voice your street and drainage concerns.
Anyone desiring information may call the Warren Mayor's Office at 226-6743 or visit the office between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
