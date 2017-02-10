Small Business One-Day Workshops to be Held February 18 and 28

MONTICELLO, AR — A free workshop for Spanish-speaking individuals on how to start a business in Arkansas will be presented by the University of Arkansas at Monticello's Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center (ASBTDC) on February 18 from 3-5 p.m. at Iglesia Christiana Church in Warren.
In addition, the ASBTDC will host a pair of workshops February 28 on the UAM campus – "QuickBooks Common Workflows" from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and "QuickBooks Beyond Basics" from 12 noon to 2 p.m. in the House Room of the John F. Gibson University Center. Cost of the QuickBooks workshops is $45 for each workshop.
For more information, contact Abbey Nowlen at (870) 460-1266.
In addition, the ASBTDC will host a pair of workshops February 28 on the UAM campus – "QuickBooks Common Workflows" from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and "QuickBooks Beyond Basics" from 12 noon to 2 p.m. in the House Room of the John F. Gibson University Center. Cost of the QuickBooks workshops is $45 for each workshop.
For more information, contact Abbey Nowlen at (870) 460-1266.
No comments:
Post a Comment