Bids For Railroad Depot Opened

Bids were opened Wednesday, February 8th for phase one of the renovation of the old railroad depot located at West Cedar Street in Warren. Grant funds, City of Warren funds and community donations will be utilized to conduct the work. Five bids were received with the apparent low bid in the amount of $42,790.00 being turned in by Ideal True Value of Crossett, Arkansas. Other bids submitted were as follows:
Simmons & Son of Warren-$48,170.00
Morris Beck of Little Rock-$49,500.00
Triple A Construction of Hot Springs-$49,870.00
Oliver Custom Roofing of Holland, Ar-$52,162.00
All bids will be reviewed by Clements & Associates/Architecture, Inc. and if the bids are in order, they will be submitted to the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce Board and the Warren City Council for award of contract. The Chamber owns the facility but has agreed to donate it to the City of Warren which has agreed to accept it. The transaction is being finalized.
The bid was under the estimated cost and should allow for additional work to be completed on the project. Work will include roof and window replacement and repairs to make the building safe and in the dry for future improvements.
