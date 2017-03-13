Arrest Report: March 13, 2017

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Michael Davis, 425 Highway 278 W, Warren, AR., age 39, arrested on warrant domestic battery 3rd (3-6-17)
Brentnay Lancaster, 2 Halligan Circle, Warren, AR., age 24, charged with disorderly conduct (3-6-17)
Lorenzo Williams, 416 E. Belin, Harrell, AR., age 31, arrested on warran, driving on suspended license (3-9-17)
James Henry Land, 103 Bond St., Warren, AR., age 30, charged with residential burglary (3-10-17)
Leticia Crisostomo, 604 N. Martin, Warren, AR., age 18, charged with no driver's license,and Improper Backing (3-10-17)
Rashad A. Lambert, 225 Smith Rd., Warren, AR., age 24, charged with possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and carrying a weapon (3-10-17)
Odario Moseley, 511 Boyd St., Warren, AR., age 28, charged with driver's license suspended (3-11-17)
Cory Boswell, 712 Hankins St., Warren, AR. age 40, charged with driver's license suspended (3-12-17)
Merisha Mitchell, 433 Burnett Rd., Apt 24, Warren, AR., age 26, charged with driver's license suspended (3-12-17)
Richard Mann, 415 Pennington Rd., Warren, AR., age 60, arrested on warrant from Calhoun County (3-13-17)
