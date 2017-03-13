Class of 1972 Planning Reunion

The Warren High School class of 1972 is planning a reunion for May 6, 2017. The plan is to have a
"Meet and Greet" from 11:00 A.M. till 2:00 P.M. at the Chambers House located at 431 Bradley Rd. 23, followed by a dinner from 6:00 P.M. till 12:00 A.M. that evening. Efforts are being made to contact all class members. If you have not received a notice please e-mail wanda_ashcraft@huges.net. If you have received notice, please respond as soon as possible so plans can be finalized as to the number to expect.
Members of the classes of 1971 and 1973 are invited to the meet and greet.
Class members are hard at work to make the event a fun time to visit and fellowship.
"Once a Lumberjack, always a Lumberjack!"
