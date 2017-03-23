Major Sewer Collapses on Beaver Street

A major residential sewer line which runs down the middle of Beaver Street in Southeast Warren collapsed taking with it a part of the street. The line was approximately ten feet deep. G, Excavating, Inc. out of Star City are on sight making the major emergency repairs needed. Above ground pipe was used to bypass the line while it was being repaired. They were close to having the project completed Thursday afternoon. No resident is without sewer service. When the line is finished, major street repairs will be necessary.
