Remember Health Fair April 29th

Remember the Bradley County Health Fair is set for Saturday, April 29th to be held at the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County. Earn a chance to win a grand prize of a one year membership to the YMCA to be announced at 11:00 A.M. on the 29th. To register sign up at the following places:
*Warren Branch Library-Check out a book and you will be registered to have a chance to win an e-reader, plus have the opportunity to win the grand prize.
*Bradley County Health Unit on Bragg Street-Get a free blood pressure check and have a chance to win a blood pressure machine and become eligible for the grand prize.
*YMCA-Pick up a calendar of YMCA events and receive a one day pass to the Y and become eligible for the grand prize.
Visit the YMCA, the Bradley County Health Unit and the Warren Branch Library and get involved with the Bradley County Health Fair.
The Health Fair will be held from 9:00 A.M. till 1:00 P.M. at the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA April 29th. There will be numerous activities and booths to enjoy. The fair will promote physical activity, disease prevention and literacy. Something for the entire family and all ages!
*Warren Branch Library-Check out a book and you will be registered to have a chance to win an e-reader, plus have the opportunity to win the grand prize.
*Bradley County Health Unit on Bragg Street-Get a free blood pressure check and have a chance to win a blood pressure machine and become eligible for the grand prize.
*YMCA-Pick up a calendar of YMCA events and receive a one day pass to the Y and become eligible for the grand prize.
Visit the YMCA, the Bradley County Health Unit and the Warren Branch Library and get involved with the Bradley County Health Fair.
The Health Fair will be held from 9:00 A.M. till 1:00 P.M. at the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA April 29th. There will be numerous activities and booths to enjoy. The fair will promote physical activity, disease prevention and literacy. Something for the entire family and all ages!
No comments:
Post a Comment