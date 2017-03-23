News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Lumberjack LIVE
.
Thursday, March 23, 2017
Past District Governor Gibson Speaks to Rotary
Rotarian Vol Ford invited Rotary Past District Governor Pam Gibson to inform the club about district foundation. Ms. Gibson spoke to the club at Tuesday's noon meeting in the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church.
at
8:04 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment