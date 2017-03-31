Vehicle and Motorcycle Accident Occurs Friday In Warren
According to the Warren Police Department there was a two vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and one car at the intersection of Elm and Martin Street in Warren, Arkansas Friday, March 31, 2017 around 4:00 p.m.
The rider of the motorcycle was injured and was transfered to the hospital. The condition of the rider is unknown. The Warren PD was on site handling traffic. Additional information will be provided as it's made available.
