Warren Native Presents Program to Genealogy Society

|Dr. Ron Moseley
Photo courtesy of facebook
Dr. Ron Moseley, a native of Warren and a renown author and lecturer, was the guest speaker for the Bradley County Genealogy Society during their March 26th monthly meeting. A large number were on hand in the big meeting room of the Bradley County Veterans Museum to hear Dr. Moseley talk about his book and research on the Parnell Springs and New Edinburg areas of Bradley and Cleveland counties. He told stories that had been passed down through his family and some personal observations of his growing up in Warren and encounters with people and relatives from the north Bradley County and southern Cleveland County region.
Dr. Moseley handed out pictures of the current Parnell Springs, which at one time was a resort area with a hotel named the Edna Hotel along with a picture of downtown New Edinburg with the famous tree that was in the middle of Main Street, which is now the State Highway running through the community.
A great deal of the presentation revolved around various individuals who lived in the area and funny and sometimes lethal happenings involving guns and knifes. Most of the stories covered the early 1900's on into the 1940-1960 era.
