Friday, April 7, 2017

4H Dessert Auction

To participate in the 4H dessert auction go to Vicky Tapia's facebook page.  The auction will take place between 10am and 4pm today, Friday, April 7.  All funds raised will go to the 4H program.

at 10:38 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)