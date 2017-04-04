News
Friday, April 7, 2017
4H Dessert Auction
To participate in the 4H dessert auction go to Vicky Tapia's facebook page. The auction will take place between 10am and 4pm today, Friday, April 7. All funds raised will go to the 4H program.
