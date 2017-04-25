Arbor Day to be Celebrated in Warren Friday

GFWC Warren Woman's Club members invite the public to join them in celebrating Arbor Day 2017. The event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2017 at the ABC School at 228 John Scobey Drive. The ABC students will be assisting club members in planting a special tree.
National Arbor Day is observed each April as we celebrate the role trees play in our environment and as we encourage planting and protecting our trees.
City and county leaders, members of the Arkansas Forestry Association, ABC Preschool children, 4-H members, Warren High School ROTC, local veterans and other groups will join the Warren Woman's Club members in observing this special day.
