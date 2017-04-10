Arrest Report: April 10, 2017

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Jay Ortiz, 809 George St., Warren, AR., age 39, charged with possession of a firearm by certain person (4-4-12)
Jay Ortiz, 809 George St., Warren, AR., age 39, charged with DWIw/accident (4-4-17)
Rebecca Byrd, 22 George St., Warren, AR., age 46, charged with shoplifting (4-5-17)
Michael Rogers, 1025 Pierson, Warren, AR., age 48, charged with criminal mischief and arrested on warrant failure to appear (4-5-17)
Jaleel Heard, 123 S.9th St., Hampton, AR., age 41, charged with domestic battery 3rd, arrested on warrant for failure to appear (4-6-17)
Loralei Ramsey, 906 Hwy. 8 N, Warren, AR., age 34, order of detention (4-6-17)
Timothy White, 825 Railroad Ave., Warren, AR., age 62, jail time (4-7-17)
Jamar Hampton, 504 Mona Lisa, Warren, AR., age19, charged with driving on suspended license (4-7-17)
Marvin D. Burl, 602 Cherry St., Warren, AR., age35, arrested on warrant for failure to register (4-7-17)
Derrick Devon Oates, Conway, AR., age 36, arrested on warrant for failure to appear, charged with driving on suspended license and speeding (4-8-17)
Daquez Lawson, 608 Cherry St., Warren, AR., age 29, failure to appear (4-9-17)
Curtis Johnson, El Dorado, AR., age 46, charged with speeding, no proof of insurance, and driving on suspended license (4-9-17)
