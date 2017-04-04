Drew County Democrats to Host Meeting for all Surrounding Counties

The Drew County Democratic Party will have hold their quarterly meeting ( They meet quarterly in off election years, monthly in election years.) at 6:00 pm Monday evening, April 10th at the Drew County Courthouse in the upstairs courtroom. They are happy to have Michael John Gray, our newly elected state party chair coming to speak to us, and they wanted to reach out to representatives of each of the surrounding counties to join them. The Drew County Democrats are working hard to rebuild the Democratic party from the bottom up and hope they can develop a southeast Arkansas regional organization. They have plenty of room and encourage everyone to feel free to bring as many from their counties as they wish. Please feel free to call Ron Echols at 870-723-3534 with any questions.
