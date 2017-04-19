First Lunch & Learn Program At Human Development Center

|Extension Home Economist Michelle Carter speaks to group.
Mrs. Harvey gave a brief overview of ways individuals and organizations can volunteer. She talked about plans to assist with a community garden, upcoming plans to host the Special Olympics in Warren, opportunities to read to clients at the Center, ability to hold religious services on campus and the opportunity to provide a musical event or provide musical instruction. Anyone or any group desiring to take part should contact Mrs. Harvey at 870-226-6774. All volunteers must be at least 18 years old and be able to pass drug screening test and background checks. Volunteers will be provided training in HIPAA, confidentiality, client rights and maltreatment reporting.
|Dana Harvey, Mark Wargo, and Jimmie Sue Wade
attend Lunch and Learn
The program for the day was Michelle Carter, County Extension Agent/Family and Consumer Sciences of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service of Bradley County. She gave a very informative talk about nutrition and healthy eating. She provided written information about planning meals, shopping for healthy foods and ways to direct families toward a cost effective and healthier way of eating. Anyone interested in additional information about healthy eating should contact Mrs. Carter at 226-8410.
