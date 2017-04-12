Four Court Pleas Approved by Judge Pope

Four cases entered pleas of guilty during a recent session of Bradley County Circuit Court. Judge Sam Pope was the presiding Judge and approved the guilty pleas.
The cases were as follows:
1. James Hayden Adams-Received 36 months probation plus fines and court cost for breaking and entering.
2. Jennifer Gilliland-Received 24 months suspended plus fines and court cost for possession of drug paraphernalia.
3. Willie Ray Jackson-Received 36 months probation plus court cost for Battery II.
4. David Slaughter McClain-Received 36 months probation plus court costs for theft of property.
The cases were as follows:
1. James Hayden Adams-Received 36 months probation plus fines and court cost for breaking and entering.
2. Jennifer Gilliland-Received 24 months suspended plus fines and court cost for possession of drug paraphernalia.
3. Willie Ray Jackson-Received 36 months probation plus court cost for Battery II.
4. David Slaughter McClain-Received 36 months probation plus court costs for theft of property.
No comments:
Post a Comment