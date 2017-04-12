Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Four Court Pleas Approved by Judge Pope

Four cases entered pleas of guilty during a recent session of Bradley County Circuit Court.  Judge Sam Pope was the presiding Judge and approved the guilty pleas.

The cases were as follows:
1. James Hayden Adams-Received 36 months probation plus fines and court cost for breaking and entering.

2. Jennifer Gilliland-Received 24 months suspended plus fines and court cost for possession of drug paraphernalia.

3. Willie Ray Jackson-Received 36 months probation plus court cost for Battery II.

4. David Slaughter McClain-Received 36 months probation plus court costs for theft of property.
at 7:49 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)