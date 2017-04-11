JERSEY RURAL FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO HOUSE FIRE

Sunday, April 2 at 5:37 PM, JRFD responded to a call at 105 Bradley Road 173 near Jersey. This call came amid a severe thunderstorm which downed trees and left many homes without electricity for hours. Upon arrival, Jersey Firefighters discovered smoke coming from the SW corner of a moblie home belonging to Johnny and Jamie Waterfield. The small fire was quickly extinguished, minimal damage was done and the cause of the fire was readily apparent. A large tree near the mobile home had been struck by lightening. The lightening then ran to the home. The family was at home when the incident happened, but no injuries occurred. Eleven Jersey Rural Firefighters, one JRFD fire truck and Bradley Co. Sheriff's Department responded to the call.
No comments:
Post a Comment