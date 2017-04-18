Maxwell Hardwood Flooring, Inc. Celebrates 25th Anniversary at National Wood Flooring Expo

The celebratory event was held at the Sheraton Grand Phoenix Hotel in downtown Phoenix on the evening of April 12th. Around 250 guests, who included customers and friends throughout the industry, enjoyed an evening on the Valley Overlook patio under a warm and starlit Arizona sky. Everyone enjoyed a delicious array of hors d’oeuvres, drinks and a special signature cocktail. The band, The Apollo Trio, performed throughout the evening with a New Orleans jazz vibe.
The company also displayed a new 20’x20’ booth at the expo where they launched the new product line, Legacy. The Legacy Reserve and Legacy Live products showcase longer length plank flooring made from premium rift and quartered and live sawn lumber.
The company held a community wide celebration this past March in Monticello and is planning on two more celebrations this fall and winter with employees.
