Trinity Treasures To Host Open House

Trinity Treasures, a childcare and learning center recently opened and operating at 614 N. Martin Street in Warren is hosting an open house Saturday, April 22, 2017. Everyone is invited to come by and look over their very nice facilities and meet the friendly and well trained staff. There will be hot dogs and a bouncy house for the children.
The open house will run from 10:00 A.M. till 12;00 noon. It will be worth your time to check out this place for child care and learning needs.
