Thursday, April 13, 2017

WHS- SEACBEC FBLA Members Attend 2017 State Leadership Conference


From L to R: Bottom Row- Maribeth Hicks, Kevina Marshall, Destiny Neely, Ashley Bryant
Middle: Mary Lynn Wagnon, Payton Ashcraft, Magnus Gray
Top: Austin Hammons, Logan Adams, Will Stracner
Little Rock, AR-  Legacy of Leadership ; 8 Warren High School- SEACBEC learners recently attended the FBLA State Leadership Conference April 4-5, 2017. It was a celebration for  75 years of bringing business and education together. Members attended various breakout sessions during the conference as well as participated in several competitive events. During Monday’s general session of attendees were addressed by Governor Asa Hutchinson. Following the session, NBC’s The Voice finalist, Barrett Baber, performed in concert for all of the FBLA delegation.

