2 FBLA Members To Represent AR at National Convention in June

|Left to Right: Magnus Gray and Austin Hammons
Congratulations to seniors Magnus Gray and Austin Hammons. Both placed 2nd and earned the opportunity to travel to Anaheim, California this summer to compete in the National FBLA Conference. Gray will be competing in Accounting II. Hammons will compete in Personal Finance. If you are a business or individual and would like to sponsor a portion of the trip, please contact their advisers Maribeth Hicks or Ashley Bryant at 226-6920.
