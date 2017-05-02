Class of 1972 Reunion Set

The Warren High School Class of 1972 will be holding a reunion Saturday, May 6th at the Chateau Sante' located just off Bradley Road, north of Warren. The address is 431 Bradley Rd. 23. There will be a meet and greet from 11:00 A.M. till 2:00 P.M. Class members from 1971 and 1973 are cordially invited to attend.
The 1972 class and their guest will have dinner at 6:00 P.M. at the same location. Please try to attend!
If you have not registered, call 870-820-2126. It is not too late! This group of Lumberjacks are looking forward to getting together.
Anyone needing directions call 870-820-2403.
