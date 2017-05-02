Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Class of 1972 Reunion Set

The Warren High School Class of 1972 will be holding a reunion Saturday, May 6th at the Chateau Sante' located just off Bradley Road, north of Warren.  The address is 431 Bradley Rd. 23.  There will be a meet and greet from 11:00 A.M. till 2:00 P.M.  Class members from 1971 and 1973 are cordially invited to attend.

The 1972 class and their guest will have dinner at 6:00 P.M. at the same location.  Please try to  attend!

If you have not registered, call 870-820-2126.  It is not too late!  This group of Lumberjacks are looking forward to getting together.

Anyone needing directions call 870-820-2403. 
