Commencement Ceremony For Warren High School Class of 2017 To Be Held Thursday, May 18

Warren High School announces its Commencement for Thursday evening, May 18, at 7:00 PM at Jim Hurley Jr. Stadium.
|WHS 2017 Valedictorian Logan Adams
|WHS 2017 Valedictorian Magnus Gray
Valedictorians of the Class of 2017 are Logan Adams and Magnus Gray. Logan is the son of Jeff and Leslie Adams. Magnus is the son of Scott and Cathy Gray.
|WHS 2017 Salutatorian Payton Ashcraft
|WHS 2017 Salutatorian Sydney Broome
|WHS 2017 Salutatorian Hayden Lassiter
Salutatorians of the Class of 2017 are Payton Ashcraft, Sydney Broome and Hayden Lassiter. Payton is the daughter of Jerry and Kelly Ashcraft. Sydney is the daughter of Frank and Paula Broome. Hayden is the son of Shannon and Heidi Lassiter.
In case of inclement weater, ceremonies will be held in the Warren Cultural Center.
The full Commencement ceremony will also be streamed live on the NFHS Network.
