Lions Club Hears From Boys & Girls State Students

|Left to Right: John Little, Davis Pennington, Corrine Ridgell, Dr. Robert Smalling, and Lions President Randy Rawls
Dr. Robert Smalling and Mr. John Little, representing the American Legion, also addressed the club and explained the purpose of Boys and Girls State and recited some of the history of the program.
Boys State is held at UCA in Conway and Girls State is held at Harding in Searcy. The program teaches students about government on all levels. Numerous speakers address them during the week, including many governmental officials from Arkansas. Constitutional officials are among those who talk to the students. The program concludes with a day at the state capitol.
Other students from Warren, who will be attending include:
Mackenzie Selby
Alaina Glover
Luke Gorman
Avery Rhoden
The Warren Lions Club contributes to the cost of the Warren Students attending the event.
No comments:
Post a Comment