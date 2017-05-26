Hospital Posts Net Gain For Month

The Bradley County Medical Center Board meet for it's regular monthly meeting May 25th in the conference room of the hospital. CFO Brandon Gorman provided the monthly and year to date financial report along with the update on the Home Health program. He told the board that BCMC posted a net gain of $525,977.00 for the monthly of April, 2017. He also informed the board that the home Health Care program is doing well and as of March, 2017 the hospital has $4,255,418.00 of sales tax revenue available.
On a motion by Dr. Wharton, the board approved the following staff recommendations for reappointment:
*Karen Chase, M.D., ER/Family Practice
*Justin Powell, M.D., Psychiatry
*Joseph Yancey, M.D., RAPA
*Wade McClain, LPN to Dr. Scott Claycomb
*Moved to inactive status, Beverly Love, M.D., OB, due to failure to return reappointment application.
CEO Steve Henson then provided an executive update. He reported on efforts to improve communication with the staff by distributing the monthly executive update and the operations dashboard to all departments. He provided a detailed explanation of the operations dashboard, which is a report on all aspects of the hospital's operations which will give an overview of how well or not so well the hospital is performing in comparison to the previous fiscal year as well as against applicable regulatory, industry and historical benchmarks.
Mr. Henson stated that Sarah Tucker, RN, will be joining the hospital as of May 30th, as the new Chief Nursing Officer. She has been a nurse since 1992 and has more than 11-years experience as a CNO, including experience in a Critical Access Hospital setting. He informed the board he believes she will fit in and do a great job.
The CEO talked about new TASC cards for the medical spending account and the progress on the new doctors clinic. The project is about four weeks behind due to waiting on iron to be delivered, but efforts are underway to catch up and have the clinic completed by August.
Mr. Henson stated he had received good feedback on several employees for doing a good job. He thanked Laci Dalton, Antwarn McGowan, Lauren Pierce, Amesha Sifuentes, Courtney Smith, Paulette Tolefree and Leeanna Williams for making an extra effort and taking great care of patients.
The board then approved a change in the Auxiliary Bylaws to set the meeting date for the 3rd Wednesday of each month, except for June, due to the Pink Tomato Festival.
