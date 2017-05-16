Israel Sanchez Awarded Farm Bureau Scholarship

The Bradley County Farm Bureau Federation would like to announce WHS Senior Israel Sanchez as the recipient of their 2017 Student Achievement Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded based on scholastic achievement and community involvement. Farm Bureau President Json Green says, "Our local Farm Bureau is proud to support Bradley County youth, such as Israel, who choose to further their education beyond high school. He is a highly gifted student, and the organization wishes him the besst in all future endeavors." Farm Bureau is a local, state, and national grass-roots organization that promotes agriculture and rural living interests at all levels of government.
