New Edinburg Farmers Market Grand Opening Set For May 20

Activities for the day begin at 7:00 a.m. with a community wide garage sale to be held along Hwy 8 in the down town area. At 8:00 a.m. a 5k Run/Walk plus a 1 mile fun walk will be held at the corner of Hwy 8/Farm to Market Road. All runners and walkers who pre-register will receive a T-shirt and participation medal. Forms can be picked up at West Warren Bank, a sponsor of the event, and FBT Bank & Mortgage at Fordyce or Rison, also a sponsor of the event. Exterminating Services Company (Esco) is a new sponsor for this years’ event. Gwen Paul, Administrator/HHI Leader for the Cleveland County Health Dept. will be conducting blood pressure checks, breath carbon monoxide testing and distributing educational information. Diane Clement, County Extension Agent-Family and Consumer Sciences for Cleveland County will be providing information on healthy eating and cooking.
Following the race or approximately 9:00 a.m., the Farmers Market will open in the old volunteer fire department building, originally the Howard Smith Garage, located at 6350 Hwy 8 in the historic downtown district. Local produce will be available for purchase plus handmade crafts, jams, jellies, and pies. Interested farmers market vendors may contact Linda Boyter at 501-687-3242 for additional information. Garage Sale participants can contact Melody Spears at 510-6388 and additional race information can be provided by Roger McClellan 643-0150.
