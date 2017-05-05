Friday, May 5, 2017

Bradley County Sherrif's Office and Drug Task Force Carry Out Raid Leading to Nine Arrests

On May 5, 2017, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force, after several months investigation, arrested nine people for Delivery of a Controlled Substance.


Billy Jo Webb Jr., 525 N. Myrtle, Warren, AR, Date of Birth- 09/26/1992

Ricky Hampton, 510 Kelley St, Warren, AR, Date of Birth- 06/01/1970

James Phelps 2nd, 209 Womble St, Warren, AR, Date of Birth- 08/11/1989

Russell Fritts, 601 S. Main St, Warren, AR, Date of Birth- 08/15/1981

Paula Ann Williams, 11 Laura Lea Ln, Warren, AR, 10/07/1963

Amanda York, 711 McCauley St, Warren, AR, Date of Birth- 12/08/1986

Dallas Hays, 402 East Central, Banks, AR, Date of Birth- 09/24/1985

Ronnie Franklin, Kings Square Apt. 12, Warren, AR, Date of Birth- 10/15/1948

James Raper, 37 Reaves, Warren, AR, Date of Birth- 12/04/1967

Two others, Kimberly Robbins, Warren, AR and Christy Smith, Warren, AR, were arrested on Probation/Parole Violation Warrants.

Judge Bruce Anderson presided over first appearances with bonds set between $2500.00 and $7500.00.  $1700.00 cash and small amounts of illegal narcotics were seized. Further arrests are pending.
