UAM Sets Two Pre-registration Dates

MONTICELLO, AR — The University of Arkansas at Monticello will hold two pre-registration sessions for incoming freshmen June 12-13, according to Tawana Greene, executive director of admissions and enrollment management.
Both sessions begin at 1 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center. Only students who have applied for admission and have received mail notification may register on those dates. Letters of invitation were sent to each student with a request for a reply. Limited places are available for each session. Sessions for parents will provide information regarding the Family Educational Right to Privacy Act (FERPA), academic programs, financial aid, student programs and activities, residence life, campus safety and services, and information technology.
New fall transfer students who have completed the admission process may register for the fall semester in the Office of Admissions in Harris Hall on June 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Transfer students who have received mail notification may complete course registration at this time. Students who are being re-admitted to the university may also register during this time.
For more information, contact the Office of Admissions at (800) 844-1826 or (870) 460-1026.
