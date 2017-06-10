Saturday, June 10, 2017

First State Bank Announces Gift Card Winners

According to Jessica Bradley of First State Bank, the following were winners of gift cards provided by the Bank during it's Pink Tomato Festival Open House held June 9th:

Main Bank-Vivian Coleman
M & P Branch-Patti Carter
Hermitage Branch-Kaylee Robert

First State appreciates all those who attended the open house at each branch.
The officers and employees wish everyone a happy and fun Pink Tomato Festival.

at 1:02 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)