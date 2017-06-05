Hamburg Duo Wins PTF Trap Shoot

Jarrod Martin and Chance Martin of Hamburg scored 96/100 to earn a position in the tie breaker. They shot a perfect 50/50 in the shootout.
Michael Young and Bryce Young of Crossett who also shot 96/100 were edged out in the shootout by a score of 48/50.
A Warren team of Joe and Josh Nichols came in third in the competition with a score of 95/100.
Proceeds from the event went to the Tomato Festival.
|Pink Tomato Festival Beauty Queens crowned on Saturday night, came out to enjoy the festival trap shoot. Left to Right: Olivia Harrod, Pre-Teen Miss Pink Tomato; Charlee Carter, Miss Pink Tomato, and Alli Beth King, Teen Miss Pink Tomato
