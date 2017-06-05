Monday, June 5, 2017

Hamburg Duo Wins PTF Trap Shoot

The Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Trap Shoot was held Sunday, June 4, at the Warren Shooting Sports Complex with 34 shooters.  There was a tie for first place which had to be broken by a shootout.

Jarrod Martin and Chance Martin of Hamburg scored 96/100 to earn a position in the tie breaker. They shot a perfect 50/50 in the shootout.

Michael Young and Bryce Young of Crossett who also shot 96/100 were edged out in the shootout by a score of 48/50.

A Warren team of Joe and Josh Nichols came in third in the competition with a score of 95/100.

Proceeds from the event went to the Tomato Festival.
Pink Tomato Festival Beauty Queens crowned on Saturday night, came out to enjoy the festival trap shoot.  Left to Right:  Olivia Harrod, Pre-Teen Miss Pink Tomato; Charlee Carter, Miss Pink Tomato, and Alli Beth King, Teen Miss Pink Tomato




