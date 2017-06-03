Jersey Fire Department Hosting Fundraiser

Thursday, May 25, 2017

Hospital Board Meeting, 12:30 p.m.

Friday, May 26, 2017

Saturday, May 27, 2017

Sunday, May 28, 2017

Monday, May 29, 2017

Memorial Day

Wreath Laying, 10:30 a.m., Court Square

Memorial ay Program, 11:00 a.m., First United Methodist Church

Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Warren Rotary Club, noon, Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Human Development Center Volunteer Council, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, June 1, 2017

Friday, June 2, 2017

Pink Tomato Festival Golf Tournament Kicks Off

Saturday, June 3, 2017

Pink Tomato Festival Golf Tournament Continues

Miss Petite, Pre-Teen, Teen, and Miss Pink Tomato pageants*

Warren Cultural Center-6:00 p.m.





Sunday, June 4, 2017





Pink Tomato Festival Golf Tournament Concludes





Monday, June 5, 2017





BCEDC, 7:00 a.m., Molly's





Tuesday, June 6, 2017





Warren Rotary Club Meeting, noon, Fellowship Hall First Methodist Church





Pink Tomato Festival Talent Show

6:00 p.m.

Warren Cultural Center





Warren Branch Library, 10:00 a.m., Internet Safety Program





Wednesday, June 7, 2017





Lions Club Gospel Jamboree

Warren Cultural Center

7:00 p.m.





Thursday, June 8, 2017





Pink Tomato Festival Cutest Dog Contest

Sponsored by Human Society

7:00 p.m., City Park





Armband night at the Carnival





Friday, June 9, 2017





Tomato Festival Activities on Court square





Pink Tomato Festival Street Dance





Saturday, June 10, 2017





PTF 5K Run/Walk, 7:00 a.m., Downtown





PTF Parade, 10:00 a.m.





All-Tomato Luncheon, 12:30, First Baptist Church





Court square Activities





Sawyer Brown Concert





Armband Night at the Carnival





Sunday, June 11, 2017





Central Missionary Baptist Church VBS

6:00 p.m. (through Wednesday, June 14)





Monday, June 12, 2017





BCEDC, 7:00 a.m., Molly's





Bradley County Chamber of Commerce Board, noon





Hermitage School Board, 6:00 p.m.





Warren City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m.





Warren School Board Meeting, 7:00 p.m.





Tuesday, June 13, 2017





Warren Rotary Club Meeting, noon, Fellowship Hall First United Methodist Church





Wednesday, June 14, 2017





Warren Lions Club, noon, Molly's





Thursday, June 15, 2017





Friday, June 16, 2017





Saturday, June 17, 2017





Sunday, June 18, 2017





Happy Father's Day





Monday, June 19, 2017





BCEDC, 7:00 a.m., Molly's





Quorum Court, 6:00 p.m.





Hermitage City Council, 6:00 p.m.





Tuesday, June 20, 2017





Rotary Club Meeting, noon, Fellowship Hall First United Methodist Church





Community Action Agency Board Meeting, 10:30 a.m.





Arkansas South Tourism Board Meeting, 10:00 a.m.





Wednesday, June 21, 2017





Intermodal Board Meeting, 11:00 a.m. at BCEDC Board Room in Warren





Thursday, June 22, 2017





Hospital Board Meeting, 12:30 p.m.





Lunch and Learn at Southeast Arkansas human Development Center, noon





Friday, June 23, 2017





Arkansas High School All-Star Game





Special Olympics and Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center





Saturday, June 24, 2017





Sunday, June 25, 2017





Bradley County Genealogy Society Meeting, 2:00 p.m., at Veterans' Museum





Monday, June 26, 2017





BCEDC, 7:00 a.m., Molly's





BCEDC Board Meeting, 5:30 p.m.





Tuesday, June 27, 2017





Warren Rotary Club, noon, Fellowship Hall First United Methodist Church





Wednesday, June 28, 2017





Lions Club meeting, noon, at Simple Simons





Thursday, June 29, 2017





Friday, June 30, 2017





UAM School of Technology at McGehee Graduation at UAM