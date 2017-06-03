Jersey Fire Department Hosting Fundraiser

Jersey Fire Department is offering chances on a Weekend Getaway Package for 4 guests to ANY Arkansas State Park throughout Arkansas. Chances can be gotten from any Jersey Rural Firefighter . Drawing will be held at JRFD Booth at the corner of Myrtle and Cedar Streets across from Courthouse following the parade Saturday morning. The time of the drawing is 1:00 PM.You do not have to be present to win.
Also JRFD will have pictures with "Smokey the Bear", as well as, Firewise Information on making your home safer from wildfires.
All proceeds go toward Bradley County Jr Firefighters. Information contact 870-466-7380.
Also JRFD will have pictures with "Smokey the Bear", as well as, Firewise Information on making your home safer from wildfires.
All proceeds go toward Bradley County Jr Firefighters. Information contact 870-466-7380.
No comments:
Post a Comment