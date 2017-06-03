Charlee Carter Named 2017 Miss Pink Tomato

The 2017 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival kicked off Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. in the Warren Cultural Center with the Beauty Pageants. Crowned as the 2017 Miss Pink Tomato was Charlee Carter. The Teen Miss Pink Tomato was Alli Beth King. Crowned as Pre-teen Miss Pink Tomato was Olivia Harrod, while Leah Grice was named the Petit Miss Pink Tomato.
salineriverchronicle.com will have full details Sunday afternoon with photos of all queens and the runners up in each category.
