Matthew Smith Interning For Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney

Matthew Smith, a 2014 graduate of Hermitage High School, is currently interning in Washington, DC for Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, a member of the agriculture committee. This semester at Arkansas Tech University, Matthew was named Greek Man of the Year, elected as Student Government President, and achieved a 4.0 grade point average. Matthew is also the philanthropy director for his fraternity, Alpha Tau Omega, where he led his brothers to raise over $700 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital this semester.
No comments:
Post a Comment