Sonic Celebrates Brand New Drive-In In Warren

Sonic has been a bedrock of the Warren community since June 5, 1975 when the fast-food drive-in chain first opened its Warren franchise. Since then, countless numbers of customers have enjoyed the tasty treats and drinks that Sonic serves up.
Thursday, members and representatives of the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce, representatives from Union Bank, Warren Bank, as well as Warren Mayor Bryan Martin and Chamber of Commerce President Joel Tolefree joined Sonic's manager, Greg Skowronski, and assistant manager Josh Whithers as the team cut the ceremonial ribbon, re-opening the newly built restaurant facility.
The new Warren Sonic features state-of-the-art touchscreen menus that allow customers to use debit or credit cards for purchases. Customers also have the ability to use the My Sonic Mobile App, which lets customers pay directly from their phones. The drive-in also has a higher ceiling to better accommodate larger vehicles.
"We are so thankful to the community for all of its support over the years," said Manager Greg Skowronski. "Over the years we've had the opportunity to watch and be a part of the community's growth, and that's been a real privilege," he continued.
During the ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, almost all the parking spaces were packed, as residents of Warren crowded in for the lunchtime hour. Looking around at the crowd, Skowronski said "I love working with our customers." He went on to say that his interaction with the people who visit his Sonic is perhaps his favorite part of the job, and that Sonic was so happy to once again get set for another 42 years of serving Warren.
Sonic's hours are:
Mon-Thurs 7am-10:30pm
Fri-Sat 7am-11:30pm
Sun 8am-10:30pm
