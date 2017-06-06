Weekend Accident Claims Life of Warren Man

Marlon A. Jackson, age 34, of Warren, a passenger, was fatally injured in an automobile accident on Saturday, June 3, 2017 on Interstate 40 in Crawford County. Also injured in the accident was Kendarius J. Lacey of Warren. Both were passengers in a Ford Escape traveling East on I-40. According to the Arkansas State Police report, the driver of a 2006 SAAB attempted to pass in the outside lane. Both vehicles lost control and entered the median and overturned. Marlon Jackson was ejected from the automobile and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the other car, James Jackson of Fort Smith, was also injured. The drivers of both vehicles were not injured.
